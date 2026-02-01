HandballSports

Egypt defeats Tunisia to clinch 10th men’s Handball AFCON title

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Egypt were crowned the champions of the 27th edition of the Men’s Senior Handball Africa Cup of Nations after overcoming Tunisia in the final on Saturday in Kigali.

The Egyptian team delivered an exceptional performance, achieving a 37-24, victory over their North African rivals to claim their 10th AFCON championship title.

Cape Verde took home the bronze medal with a 29-23 win over Algeria.

Angola, Nigeria, Morocco, Guinea, Gabon, and Cameroon finished in 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th places, respectively.

Kenya finished second last in the 16-team competition, just ahead of Uganda.

The championship not only showcased sporting excellence but also reinforced Rwanda’s status as a premier venue for major international sporting events, leaving a lasting impact on African handball.

Manji maintains lead in the penultimate round of Junior Strokeplay tourney at Muthaiga
Police FC’s Ndayiragije bags SJAK/Betika Coach of the month award
Kenyan football fans attend AFCON matches in Cote D’Ivoire
KVF League: Showdown looms as KCB and Kenya Prisons set to clash in women’s final
Stray Lions,Kanbis A,Swamis,Ruaraka win as Ruaraka,Obuya prevail in Division One
Dr. Amina Mohamed re- elected to the World Motor Sport Council and appointed to the FIA Foundation
Star-studded entry for KRT season-closing Autocross at Kasarani
AFCON 2025: Resilient Bafana silence the Palancas of Angola
KCB RFC and Kabras RFC to face off in Enterprise cup final
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Vihiga: Construction of Kidundu Stadium set to begin
Next Article Uganda’s Apparel Category Winner 2024, Eddie Louis Ochom, using leather as storytelling to place Ugandan design among Africa’s strongest contemporary voices. RLSD Africa 2026 Leather competition to be launched tomorrow
- Advertisement -
Latest News
South Africa replaces Morocco as WAFCON 2026 host
Football Sports
Jebet,Ebenyo headline 1,900 athletes for Sirikwa Cross Country
Athletics
Ruto: Churches must remain places of peace, not politics
Local News
Mudavadi arrives in Addis Ababa for a two day official visit
Africa Local News

You May also Like

AthleticsSports

Athletics Kenya picks 19 for the World U20 Championship

RugbySports

Kitondo School to attend Rosslyn Park HSBC 7s in London

Sports

Judo: Zeddy Cherotich out to make history at Paris Olympic Games after qualifying

Sports

Pictures: Mohammed V Sports complex in Casablanca gets a face-lift

Show More