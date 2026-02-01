Egypt defeats Tunisia to clinch 10th men’s Handball AFCON title

Egypt were crowned the champions of the 27th edition of the Men’s Senior Handball Africa Cup of Nations after overcoming Tunisia in the final on Saturday in Kigali.

The Egyptian team delivered an exceptional performance, achieving a 37-24, victory over their North African rivals to claim their 10th AFCON championship title.

Cape Verde took home the bronze medal with a 29-23 win over Algeria.

Angola, Nigeria, Morocco, Guinea, Gabon, and Cameroon finished in 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th places, respectively.

Kenya finished second last in the 16-team competition, just ahead of Uganda.

The championship not only showcased sporting excellence but also reinforced Rwanda’s status as a premier venue for major international sporting events, leaving a lasting impact on African handball.