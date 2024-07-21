Egypt keen to enhance bilateral ties with Kenya in different sectors

The Egyptian Ambassador to Kenya Wael Nasr Eldin Attiya has reiterated his country’s commitment to enhance its bilateral ties with Kenya through partnership in different fields.

Members of the diplomatic corps, top government officials, religious leaders, politicians, and members of the public joined the local Egyptian community led by their Ambassador to Kenya Wael Nasr Eldin Attiya to mark its 60th National Day.

Attiya took the platform to affirm his country’s commitment to enhance bilateral ties with Kenya in different sectors such as education, trade, health, and security. The envoy further said his country will continue to redouble its effort build upon the longstanding warm and cordial bilateral relations underpinned by historical ties over the years.