Egypt-Morocco Face-off in AFCON FUTSAL final

Three time winners Egypt will be seeking to clinch their 4th Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Championship when they come up against hosts Morocco in the final set for Friday 7th Feb 2020 in Laayoune Morocco.

Egypt bidding for their first Futsal title in 17 years knocked out Libya 5-2 in the semi final while one time winners Morocco saw off Angola 4-0.

Hosts Morocco will depend on the services of top striker Mohammed Jouad who has been in scintillating form scoring a total of 4 goals to go top of the scorers chart whereas Egypt will rely on the services of Tarik Hassan and Mostafa Eid who have scored two goals a piece in the 4 games they have featured so far for the ‘Pharaohs’.

Watch the final on KBC Channel 1 TV and Y254 kicking off at 11pm east Africa time tonight.

The two finalists are assured of a place at this year’s 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania where Africa is allocated 3 slots.

The last slot will be contested by Libya and Angola who face off in a third place play off. Catch the action live on Y254 TV beginning at 7.30pm.

