Egypt’s ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court

Egypt’s former president Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, has died in court, state TV says.

He reportedly fainted after a court session where he was facing espionage charges and subsequently died. He was 67.

Morsi was overthrown following mass protests a year after he took office as the country’s first democratically elected leader.

He had remained in custody since then.

“The body has been transferred to a hospital and necessary procedures are under way,” Nile News TV said.