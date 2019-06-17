Egypt’s ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court

Written By: BBC
Egypt’s former president Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, has died in court, state TV says.

He reportedly fainted after a court session where he was facing espionage charges and subsequently died. He was 67.

Morsi was overthrown following mass protests a year after he took office as the country’s first democratically elected leader.

He had remained in custody since then.

“The body has been transferred to a hospital and necessary procedures are under way,” Nile News TV said.

Margaret Kalekye

