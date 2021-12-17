Eight construction workers trapped in Murang’a collapsed house

Eight construction workers are suspected to be trapped in the rubble of a four-storey building which collapsed in the Makeji area of Gatanga in Muranga county on Friday.

According to Murang’a County Police Commander Donatha Kiplangat, a roll call indicated that 58 people were working at the construction site when the building came tumbling down and that eight people cannot be accounted for.

The building belonging to Sun Star hotel located near Thika town collapsed at around 2 PM as the construction works were ongoing.

Two of the workers were retrieved from the rubble alive and taken to the Thika Level 5 Hospital.

However eight construction workers are suspected to be trapped in the debris.

Murang’a County Police Commander, confirming the incident said many of the workers had gone for lunch when the incident occurred.

Muranga county security team has since mobilised a multi-agency rescue team comprising the Red Cross, National Disaster Management team, National Government Administrative Officers, the county fire brigade, Kenya Defence Forces and National Youth Service to help in the rescue exercise.