Eight escape death in Kitale after maize store collapsed

Eight people Monday escaped death narrowly in Matisi Slums in Kitale town after a maize store collapsed as residents count losses worth millions.

The afternoon incident caused tension and panic among residents of the area. Some of the injured include Muslims children who were going through Muslim teachings.

The store carrying over 4000 bags of maize collapsed due to suspected overweight measures destroying adjacent to Madaras for the Muslims faithful.

Speaking after the incident residents said they had raised alarm over quality of the building saying it was a time bomb for residents.

They said the building has cracks and could have collapsed any time.

Speaking after visiting the scene, Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Sam Ojwang said investigations into the incident had already been launched.

He said National Construction Authority (NCA) officials are currently inspecting buildings to ascertain their quality to avoid such incidents.

Victims of the incident are currently receiving treatment at Kitale County referral hospital.