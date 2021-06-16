Eight houses razed down by fire in Kiambu Town

Eight houses were Tuesday evening razed down by fire in Kiambu Town.

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed but is alleged to have started in one of the rooms where a welder was working before spreading to other rooms.

Area Sub County Commander of Police Kiambu Station Mohammed Badel while confirming the incident said that he actually saw the fire break out as he was close by.

Acting on impulse, the Badel mobilized his officers who took control of the raging fire as well as offered first aid to the victims who were at the scene.

Firefighters according to the Area Sub County Commander also responded in a record five minutes and contained the fire avoiding further damage to property.

Badel confirmed that eight houses were severely damaged and no casualties were reported after the incident.

The Kiambu Officer in charge of the Fire Engine, Susan Wanjiru Chengesa, said they received a call about a building that had caught on fire and since they were on the opposite side of the town they responded quickly and managed to contain the fire.

She however said sometimes they experienced challenges when they rush to put off fires in some buildings that are not well constructed and it becomes cumbersome and difficult for them to assist.

On his part, Area County Enforcement Officer Felix Kagiri said there is a need for Kiambu residents to be provided with an emergency number for the Fire disaster Management Department in the county so as to avoid future incidents as well as improve the turnaround time of the fire department.

By Tom Kimani