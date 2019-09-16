Eight killed, 15 injured in Kilifi road accident

At least eight people were on Monday morning killed and 15 others injured in a road accident involving five vehicles in Kilifi county.

Six of the victims died on the spot while two others died while receiving treatment in hospital.

At least 10 of the injured were admitted at the Mariakani sub-county while five others were transferred to the Coast Provincial General Hospital where they are admitted in critical condition.

Kilifi Police Commander Patrick Okeri said the accident occurred at Makobeni area on the Rabai-Kaloleni road at around 10 am.

“Many of those injured are still in the hospital. We are investigating the cause of the accident,” he said.

Five vehicles, among them two lorries, a salon car and two Public Service Vehicle (PSV) mini-buses, were involved in the morning accident.

He said the accident occurred when the salon car was overtaking on a bridge in a steep slope knocked an oncoming lorry, resulting into multiple accidents involving the two mini-buses and another lorry.

An eye witness Ali Wazare, however, said the accident occurred when the salon car veered into the main road at a corner without giving priority to the oncoming lorry.

Area MP William Kamoti who described the accident as horrifying said the area is a black spot where many people have lost lives over the years.

He said he has on several occasions asked Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) to erect bumps.

“We are asking KeNHA to erect bumps at this scene of the accident, these unnecessary deaths are too many,” he added.