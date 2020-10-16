Eight patients succumb to COVID-19 as 437 test positive

Written By: Hunja Macharia
7

covid-19 deaths

8 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the Country to 813.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

On the other hand, 140 people have recovered from the virus, 72 from the home based care program while 68 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country. The total number of recoveries now stands at 31,648.

Also Read  Grief as two young men killed in Murang'a chaos are laid to rest

In a statement the Ministry of Health confirmed that 437 people tested positive of the virus during the same period after testing a sample size of 4,311, bringing the total number of positive cases to 43,580.

Out of the positive cases, 430 are Kenyans, 7 are foreigners while the 253 are males and 184 females.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The oldest is 94 years old while the youngest is a 4 month infant.

Also Read  Ruto takes hustler narrative to Nyamira, hits out at BBI proponents

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi leads with 136 cases followed by Nakuru with 66, Kilifi with 29 and Kisumu with 26.

Other Counties include Uasin Gishu and Kericho with 21 cases each, Embu with 17, Busia with 16, Kajiado with 15, Migori and Machakos with 15 cases each, Kiambu and Meru with 9 cases each, Nandi with 8, Bomet with 6, Nyeri, Laikipia and Mombasa with 5 cases each, Nyamira with 3, Nyandarua, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir with 2 cases each while Murang’a and Siaya have 1 case each.

Also Read  DP Ruto calls off Murang'a County visit slated for Friday

 

 

c

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Hunja Macharia

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR