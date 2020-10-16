Eight patients succumb to COVID-19 as 437 test positive

8 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the Country to 813.

On the other hand, 140 people have recovered from the virus, 72 from the home based care program while 68 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country. The total number of recoveries now stands at 31,648.

In a statement the Ministry of Health confirmed that 437 people tested positive of the virus during the same period after testing a sample size of 4,311, bringing the total number of positive cases to 43,580.

Out of the positive cases, 430 are Kenyans, 7 are foreigners while the 253 are males and 184 females.

The oldest is 94 years old while the youngest is a 4 month infant.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi leads with 136 cases followed by Nakuru with 66, Kilifi with 29 and Kisumu with 26.

Other Counties include Uasin Gishu and Kericho with 21 cases each, Embu with 17, Busia with 16, Kajiado with 15, Migori and Machakos with 15 cases each, Kiambu and Meru with 9 cases each, Nandi with 8, Bomet with 6, Nyeri, Laikipia and Mombasa with 5 cases each, Nyamira with 3, Nyandarua, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir with 2 cases each while Murang’a and Siaya have 1 case each.

