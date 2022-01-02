Eight people die in Kakamega-Webuye highway accident

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a Public Service Vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a grisly road accident Sunday morning along the busy Eldoret-Webuye Highway.

The accident involved a 14-seater matatu belonging to the 2NK Sacco and a trailer.

Confirming the incident, Kakamega County Police Commander Hassan Barua, stated that the Matatu rammed into a stationary truck at the Musembe area.

Reports indicated that eight people including the driver of the Matatu died on the spot while the rest who survived were rushed to the Webuye Sub-county Hospital.

Police in the area could not immediately establish the cause of the road early morning crash but launched an investigation to establish the cause.

The Matatu was heading to Nairobi from Bungoma when it hit the lorry from behind at Musembe.