Eight people perish in Githunguri-Ruiru Road accident

Residents of Kwa Maiko in Gitunguri Sub- county in Kiambu County are calling on the Kenya National Highways Authority to erect speed bumps along the Githunguri-Ruiru Road.

This follows a tragic road accident on Friday night in which eight people perished in a road accident near Miguta in Ngewa area.

Githunguri Deputy Sub- County Police Commander, George Koros, said the accident occurred after a personal car lost control and collided head on with 14-seater matatu.

Four people died on the spot while the other four died while receiving treatment in Githunguri, Ruiru and Kiambu Hospitals respectively.

Koros said six people are still receiving treatment in various hospitals in the county.

The whereabouts of the driver of the personal car are unknown.

Area residents led by Ngewa Member of County Assembly Charles Kangethe have faulted the Kenya National Highways Authority for laxity in erecting speed bumps on the road which they say is a black spot.

They have urged KENHA to put road marks to give proper directions to the drivers using the road.