Eight people show up at DCI over Itare dam scandal

Eight out of eleven people summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over graft in the 38 billion shillings Itare Dam project turned up at the DCI offices in Nairobi.

Among those who appeared before the DCI are Lydia Ntimama, daughter of former Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama and several other senior government officials.

Detectives from the DCI spent the better part of the day grilling the eight individuals in a bid to shade light on the matter.

Among those summoned to report to the DCI Headquarters are Christine Ndoigo, Lydia Ntimama, David Kinuthia, Chesaina Bartonjo, Julius Lamaoni, Nemuel Machuki, Ewoi Lochom and Samuel Kaaleng, all former board members of the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

Others under probe are Engineer FK Kyengo, Barrack Amolo and David Yatich who are all officials in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

The remaining three individuals are expected to follow suit and record their statements with investigators.