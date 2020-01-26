Eight Place finish for Shujaa at New Zealand Sevens

The Kenya Sevens Men’s National Team, Shujaa moved up the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series standings after the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton on 25th and 26th January 2020.

17-19 loss to Argentina saw them finish in the eighth position at the tournament, with it collecting 10 points.

Argentina’s Felipe Del Mestre opened up the match with a center post try, the conversion was successful for an early 7-0 lead.

The side had earlier finished second overall in Pool B, missing out on a cup semifinal berth as the tournament format in Hamilton only saw the four pool winners proceeding to compete for the cup title.

Hosts New Zealand eventually won the title in Hamilton with a 27-5 win over France.

Shujaa began their campaign with a 19-24 loss to England before playing to a 12-12 stalemate with Japan.

They then crowned off their pool fixtures with a 36-14 win over South Africa, their biggest ever win over their continental rivals.

Up next for Shujaa is the Sydney Sevens taking place on 1st and 2nd February 2020 in Sydney, Australia.