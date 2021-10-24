Eight suspects linked to chaos in Ruto’s Busia rally arrested

Eight individuals who police believe were behind the chaos that marred Deputy President William Ruto’s meet the people tour in Busia County on Saturday have been apprehended.

Police Headquarters confirmed Sunday that the suspects are part of a rowdy group that stoned and blocked motorists in Korinda area.

“They indiscriminately pelted stones at motorists resulting in injuries and destruction to property,” NPS said while confirming their arrest

The eight are Fredrick Okoth, Reuben Barasa, Moses Oridi, Friday Ouma, Michael Omondi Alwando, George Odongo, David Ouma and Wejuli Shalmin.

Their arrest came just hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi directed police in the region to move swiftly and bring the culprits to book, warning that government “will adopt zero tolerance on anyone disrupting legit political gatherings,”

“They are in custody at Busia Police Station pending their arraignment in court to answer to charges of malicious damage to properties, incitement to Violence, creating disturbance among others.” Police HQ said

The National Police Service called on members of the public to shun acts of violence especially now as the country enters the electioneering period.

“We shall take firm and decisive action against those involved in acts of election-related criminality irrespective of their age and standing in society.” NPS warned