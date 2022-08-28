Eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 727 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total positive cases to 338,161.

The positivity rate is now at 1.1% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,852,899.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new infections three of the cases are Kenyan while 4 are foreigners with seven being male while one female.

The youngest is aged 19 years while the oldest is 88 years old.

In terms of County distribution, all the 8 cases are from Nairobi. Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (0), 30-39 (0), 40-49 (3) 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (3).

39 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 332,337 of whom 278,741 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,596 are from various health facilities across the country.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed to Covid-19, it being a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of August 2022 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,674.

Cumulative deaths by age are; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 20-29 (151), 30-39 years (411), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years (1,032), 60 years and above (3,322).

There are 25 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 125 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Nine patients are on supplemental oxygen, Seven in General Wards while two are in the HDU.

Vaccination

As of August 26th 2022, a total of 21,073,059 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,692,495 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,909,689 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 355,771 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,115,104 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 9,366 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 3,183.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.5%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.