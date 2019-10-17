Eight vehicles involved in Thika road accident

Eight vehicles were Thursday morning involved in an accident on Thika Road near Muthaiga Police Station.

Four buses and a double cabin pickup are among the cars that got hit at around 6:30am on Thursday.

No one was injured.

One of the buses, Virginia Coach plying Githurai route, skidded off the slippery road and hit the guard rail as heavy rain pounded the area. Witnesses said the bus had tried to overtake another when the driver lost control.

Due to poor visibility, oncoming vehicles reportedly collided with the two buses and then stalled in the middle of the road.

The accident caused a huge traffic snarl up on the usually busy superhighway. Police at the scene had a difficult time trying to divert traffic as heavy rain hampered visibility and other motorists slowed down to catch a glimpse of the accident.

The weatherman has warned that rainfall may intensify to more than 40mm from Thursday to Sunday over the Coast, South Eastern, North Eastern, Western and Central regions including Nairobi area.