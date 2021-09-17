Ekicholong: The old yet revered Turkana Community stool

The Turkana traditional stool ‘ Ekicholong ‘ is a centuries old item which the community members use for different purposes, both ritualistic and for ordinary uses.

The community values the stool, which has been a companion of men only for ages.

The seat comes in two designs: oval shaped top and rectangular shaped top. Initially it was fixed with a perfectly weaved leather handle cut from an animal skin but nowadays, the carvers have come up with a new wooden handle design preferred by many.

Micah Esuron, a resident of Kawalase at the outskirts of Lodwar town and a trader who sells Ekicholong at California market, says the traditional stool originated from ancestors, who according to him, were closely attached to the supreme being adorned with stars called ‘ Akuj Namerikanyer’.

“The forefathers were granted knowledge by God to carve the stool, since then it has been handed over from generation to generation,” Esuron said.

Emanuel Ekiru, a resident of Katilu in Turkana South Sub-county said the traditional stool gives the user a special identity, when visiting a place or attending a traditional function such as wedding, sacrifice and initiation ceremony.

“When I go as a visitor to a neighbouring homestead, I just sit at the East side of the home, as I await to be attended to by the owner of the home, as he or she already knows I am a visitor,” Ekiru said.

Ekiru said he uses the same as a pillow at night, to raise his head up.

Ereng Ekai, a resident of Lokore in Turkana North Sub-county, said the artefact has been of great use to him, for he uses it to sit when looking after his goats.

“It is only women who are allowed by the tradition to sit down as they carry out their domestic duties, for us men we sit up using our stools,” Ekai said.

According to the Turkana tradition, men are not allowed to sit down on the ground. A man sitting down on the ground, is perceived as acquiring feminine characteristics.

Culturally, Turkana men are never seen walking bare handed, but in possession of a rod stick called ‘Abiro’ and the ‘Ekicholong’.

Agiron Angolol, a resident of Monti village at the outskirts of Lodwar Town in Turkana Central Sub-county, said in tradition, women are not allowed to touch the ‘ Ekicholong’ and if someone violates that it attracts a punishment from the ancestors.

Musa Eyanae, a resident of Letia in Turkana West Sub-county, said he uses the stool to supplement his traditional regalia when attending feasts, like dancing traditional dance ‘Edonga’, because to him, without it, he is not complete.

In the culture of the Turkana community, an uninitiated man cannot in any circumstance, use or touch the Ekicholong of an initiated man and if he violates the tradition, he risks becoming mad and a ritual must be performed to reverse the same.

Culturally, the initiated man who has attended an initiation ceremony ’Asapan’ may spit on his Ekicholong to allow the uninitiated to use.

The stool has been a darling of high end community leaders from the political and religious classes, who use the traditional stool to identify themselves during visits such as in political rallies and preaching, so that the community may feel a sense of belonging and appreciation by their members, who had been civilized.

The traditional stool currently retails at Ksh 300 to Ksh 400 for a smaller one, while a medium size is between Ksh 500 to Ksh 700 and the bigger size retails at between Ksh 900 to Ksh 1,500.