Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday led a high-level humanitarian intervention in Garissa and Tana River Counties- some of the worst hit regions by the El Nino crisis.

Relevant Cabinet Secretaries, international development partners, humanitarian and other Government agencies joined him in Garissa Town, Madogo and Garsen in Tana River County where they distributed food, nonfood items and medicines to thousands of families displaced by the fierce El-Nino, which has caused deaths and massive destruction of livelihoods and infrastructure.

The Deputy President, in the company of the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Roads Kipchumba Murkomen and Arid and Semi-Arid counterpart Peninah Malonza, visited sections of Madogo-Garissa where the road networks have been badly damaged in both counties. He inspected the ongoing restoration work, promising that the destroyed road network and infrastructure is ongoing.

At least Ksh 1 billion has been released for rehabilitation of the roads.

While announcing the release of Ksh 451,699,200 for cash transfers to at least 119,178 vulnerable household in eight arid counties Garissa and Tana River included, the Deputy President said the Government is working with partners to mitigate the damage.

“The loss of lives and destruction of property in times of disaster is a concern for our President, H.E Dr William Ruto. We are working with the Governors and other partners in ensuring no more lives or property are lost henceforth.

The money will be disbursed under the Hunger Safety Net Programme is implemented by the National Drought Management Authority under the ASAL ministry.

At least 7,199 beneficiary households in Garissa County will receive Ksh 58,311,900 as regular monthly transfers for October, November and December. In Tana River County, 5,985 vulnerable households will receive Ksh 48,478,500, the Deputy President said.

“Our development partners please continue supporting us with financial and technical assistance. As you have seen the kind of conditions people are living in and the danger of disease outbreak because of sanitation, lack of clean water,” he said.

In Tana River, the Deputy President visited and interacted with displaced families at Jua Kali camp.

He appealed to development partners to continue supporting the Government and counties as they battle the El-Nino crisis, to restore normalcy.

“We really have a challenge in Tana River and the rest of the country and we urge the development partners to continue supporting us, giving more support so that we can make the necessary mitigation and interventions on behalf of the people of Tana River and the rest of the country,” he added.

He stated that the Government has mobilised helicopters and vehicles from the Kenya Defence Forces and National police Service to deliver medicines, food, and other supplies to areas marooned by floods.

“It is our responsibility as government and humanitarian agencies to ensure nobody dies because of starvation or disease that may break out due to floods. Today we started air drops in areas that cannot be accessed because roads have been cut off,” he said.

Mr Gachagua asked governors in most affected areas to suspend development projects and release resources to mitigation measures, adding that the Office of the Deputy President is galvanising support from partners for lasting solutions.

“We cannot, forever, be responding to emergencies; it is costly to our economy and less effective. The answer lies in lasting solutions. In our plan of building and strengthening resilience structures, last month, we adopted a joint strategic framework with our development partners. The Joint Plan is Coordinated through my Office,” he said, adding that a synchronized strategy will deliver better results in resilience.

The Deputy President urged the residents of Tana River and Garissa County to support President William Ruto’s target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 when things return to normalcy.

“It is important to do so because the threat of Climate Change is disrupting the world order. We must be prepared well. Planting trees is one of the lasting measures of mitigating the negative impact of Climate Change,” he said.

Mr Gachagua assured the Kenyans of Government’s determination to ensuring no lives are lost.