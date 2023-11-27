El-Nino: State allocates Ksh7B to address plight of Kenyans

County Governments will now be forced to readjust their budget and set aside an emergency kitty from their own shareable revenue fund to address the effects of the ongoing El-Nino rains.

According to the State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Ksh 10 billion has been disbursed to counties and another equal amount will be disbursed at the end of the week.

Moreover, Monday’s Cabinet meeting resolved to form an Ad Hoc Committee to be led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

It is now a moment of truth for the County governments as statehouse spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Monday said the devolved units will have to set aside monies to cater for the El Nino effects from the disbursed County shareable revenue.

Hussein insisted that a total Ksh 10 billion had already been sent to counties and another Ksh 10 billion would be due by the end of this week.

The State House Spokes person, however, said the state had allocated Ksh 7 billion to address the plight of Kenyans across the country.

According to the State House, 76 people have died while 35,000 households have been displaced.

Further, a total of 38 counties have been placed on the alarm stage.

They include Isiolo where displaced persons in Ngaremara Ward are appealing to humanitarian organizations to complement the county government`s efforts to alleviate their suffering.

In Garissa County, the Kenya National Highways Authority on Sunday night closed the Modogo Garissa stretch after floods cut through the road making it impassable for residents and motorists.

Motorists and other road users plying the Kangeta-Laare highway in Meru County are being advised to seek alternative routes after the highway was cut off by debris following last night`s heavy downpour.