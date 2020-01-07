Elachi says nomination of Nairobi Deputy Governor to be discussed next month

Nairobi City County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi says the nomination of Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda will be discussed in plenary when they resume sittings in February this year.

Elachi further says the assembly will only vet Mwenda once Jubilee party approves her nomination. The county speaker has convened a special sitting this Thursday to discuss the leadership crisis in the county.

Tuesday at the Nairobi City County Assembly and members are headed to a scheduled Kamukunji meeting to address the leadership crisis in the county.

And after a two-hour closed-door session, the MCAs had reached a consensus resolving on a plan to oversee resumption of normalcy in running affairs of the county.

Among the resolutions is tabling a motion to discuss the nomination and vetting of Anne Kananu Mwenda for the position of Nairobi Deputy Governor in the month of February.

Mwenda who is currently chief officer of disaster management acting chief officer of water wasnominated by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Monday.

The nominated has been received with mixed reactions as Sonko who is facing corruption charges was barred from office by the courts.

Meanwhile the embattled governor’s woes further deepened after the High Court declined to stop his planned impeachment by MCA’s.