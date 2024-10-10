Spotify has announced that multi-award-winning R&B sensation Elaine is the EQUAL Artist for October 2024.

A former Spotify RADAR artist, Elaine first rose to prominence with her chart-topping debut EP Elements, which captivated audiences globally in 2019.

Her top Spotify listeners come from South Africa, the United States, Nigeria, Kenya, and the United Kingdom, cementing her status as a global force in music.

Elaine’s music blends soul and contemporary R&B, crafting a distinctive sound that has resonated worldwide.

With hit singles like “You’re the One” and “When I’m in Love,” she has demonstrated her talent for delivering memorable melodies and heartfelt storytelling.

“I’m honoured to be part of the EQUAL programme and incredibly proud to stand as an independent African woman, carving out my own path and claiming space in an industry traditionally dominated by men,” said Elaine.

Elaine is now set to release her latest project Stone Cold Heart, on 11th October.

This deeply personal and confessional project chronicles her journey through trauma, heartache, and transformation, featuring a blend of powerful soulful ballads alongside new sonic directions that reflect her growth.

The album promises to offer catharsis and empowerment, connecting with listeners who have faced their own hardships.

In addition to her musical achievements, Elaine is recognised for her advocacy and empowering messages.

She has used her platform to promote mental health awareness and inspire young people to pursue their dreams.

Elaine’s journey from a South African R&B breakthrough artist to a global star is one of resilience, and her forthcoming album is set to further establish her as a leading voice in contemporary music.

“Spotify’s EQUAL Africa program is dedicated to empowering female voices in Africa, spotlighting artists who continue to push boundaries with their artistry,” says Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

“Elaine exemplifies the caliber of talent the program aims to support. Spotify is proud to be associated with her and will continue to use the EQUAL Africa program to provide support for women in music, amplifying their voices and helping to showcase their incredible talents to a global audience”.