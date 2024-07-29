Elders can end dispute pitting Gov. Mwangaza, MCAs – High Court

Njuri Ncheke has until 20th of August 2024 to listen to both parties and submit their resolution or lack of it.

High Court in Meru on Monday referred the case pitting Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Meru County Assembly to the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders for determination.

Judge Linus Kassan said MCAs who had prepared another impeachment motion against the governor should appear before the elders alongside the county chief to resolve their long-running feud.

“It is hereby ordered…. That the parties therein are directed to appear before Njuri Njeke with their advocates before Wednesday 31 day of July 2024,” the Judge said in a ruling

He was also clear that the parties involved should not take his directions on the matter lightly.

“Take notice that any disobedience of non-observance of the order of the court served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person disobeying and not observing the same,” the Judge remarked

The Judge indicated he had deferred the ruling on whether impeachment proceedings against the governor, a fourth one, can proceed to the 20th of August 2024 to pave way for an alternative dispute resolution mechanism to be explored

The judge further asked the elders to submit their resolution or lack of it on the dispute between the parties not later than three weeks from now.