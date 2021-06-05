Elders dismiss Speaker Muturi’s crowning as Mt Kenya spokesman

A section of elders from Mt Kenya have dismissed the crowning of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt Kenya spokesman.

The elders on Friday conducted a cleansing ceremony of Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine to nullify Muturi’s crowning saying that the ceremony was abused.

The cleansing ceremony came barely two weeks after Muturi was crowned as spokesperson of GEMA communities in the shrine located in Murang’a.

The elders aid during the coronation of Muturi, individuals including those not allowed in the shrine entered the sacred place, something which was an abuse to the shrine.

Speaking after the cleansing ceremony, Dominic Ng’era said it was not right for Speaker Muturi to be installed as spokesperson in the shrine which is purposely used for traditional prayers.

The elders asked the county government to be custodian of the shrine and ensure people who enter the shrine are only the allowed persons.

The cleansing was done by elders drawn from Kiama Kia-ma and the Kikuyu Council of Elders.

Chairman of Kiama Kia-ma Ndungu Gaithuma condemned those who crowned Muturi saying the spokesperson of Mount Kenya is President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The elders after cleansing the shrine, the elders gathered at Mumbi grounds in Murang’a town for prayers, an occasion that was attended by Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Wa Ira said as Kikuyu community they only recognize the president as their leader and spokesperson dismissing installation of Muturi.