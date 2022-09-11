Elders in Kisii and Kiambu declare support for Ruto’s leadership

A section of elders from Abagusii and Kikuyu’s Kiama Kia Ma have committed to work with the incoming Government of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking separately in Kiambu and Kisii, the elders congratulated Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua for their victory even as they thanked the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta for upholding the constitution and facilitating a smooth transition

Speaking at their Shrine in Kiambu, the elders led by Secretary General Eng Muiru Kamunguna also praised the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for upholding the constitution in ensuring a smooth hand over of power.

The elders urged Kenyans to support the incoming administration led by William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua saying despite differences in political stand Kenyans should remain united.

Similar calls for unity were made in Kisii by elders of the Abagusii Culture and Development Council.

The elders said their resolution to work with the incoming government of William Ruto was informed by the need for realization of faster development for the local community.

They strongly defended their recent visit to William Ruto’s official residence which has since elicited an outburst from their critics in Kisii.