Elders in Kisumu endorse Governor Nyong’o for re-election

Kisumu County Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o’s bid for re-election received a major boost amid fresh endorsement from elders from Kano clans in Muhoroni Sub-County.

The elders drawn from all clans in the larger Kano community unanimously declared their support for Nyong’o to serve another term in order to complete on-going development projects including developing towns to help trigger development across the County.

Members of the Kano Luo Council of Elders had convened at the home of their Vice-chairman Miruka Masero in Nyang’oma ward to give their blessings to Prof Nyong’o and provide political direction to the people of Kano.

Eight Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Nyando, Muhoroni, and Kisumu West Sub Counties also joined Governor Nyong’o at the meeting where they deliberated on development programs and the ongoing voter registration in the County.

The residents also promised to fully support the incumbent Governor to retain the seat in the August 2022 General Election and further extended their support to ODM leader Raila Odinga in his presidential quest.

“It was great meeting elders from all the Kano clans in Kisumu County. I am humbled by your support, blessings, and commitment of faith in my leadership. I will not disappoint you,” Nyong’o assured.

MCAs present and the elders were in accord that Prof Nyong’o has accomplished so much during his first term warranting him another five-year term.

“Let us say the truth, Prof Nyong’o has done a commendable job. He has delivered almost 90 percent of the promises he made in his manifesto in 2017. He is the best bet,” said one of the elders, Mr Amos Owang’.

Another elder, Nyangaga Awuondo said, “We have sat down as elders from the larger Kano community. We have analyzed the political leadership in this County and concluded that Prof Nyong’o is the best bet. We will campaign for him.”

They requested the Governor to help construct a shrine at the site where the legendary Luo warrior Lwanda Magere from Kano was killed.

The Governor promised to have the shrine constructed as requested by the elders. He also promised to improve some of the roads in the area, which the elders claimed were in a poor state.