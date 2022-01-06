EldoHub Founder Magdaline Chepkemoi elected tech hubs chairperson

Eldohub Founder Magdaline Chepkemoi has been elected Chairperson Association of Countrywide Innovation Hubs (ACIH) for a period of two years to October 2023.

Chepkemoi who replaces David Ogiga in the role, pledged to create 50, 000 jobs and grow 8, 000 tech startups in the country, through capacity building, collaborations, Fund raising, Networking and linkages.

“The goal is to take ACIH to the next level by increasing its publicity and impacts both locally and regionally. To achieve this I will leverage existing partnerships and creating new ones, on boarding new members from across the country and creating programs that supplements the efforts of ecosystem players in fostering innovation, technology and entrepreneurship while tapping and nurturing talent, creating job opportunities and opening up the market for Startup and (M) SMES to contribute to the national GDP,” Chepkemoi said.

Since inception in 2019, ACIH has kept a track record of spotlighting Innovation Hubs across the country, with a keen focus on the Hubs located outside Nairobi.

Besides the increase of membership from the 15 founding Hubs to the current 36 member Hubs, ACIH has played a central role in the shaping of the Startup Bill, Initiation and Execution of the Great Covid 19 Innovation Challenge co hosted with Konza Technopolis (the first at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, an initiative that attracted over 300 innovations and has nurtured 15 of them to incorporated startups).

ACIH has also worked in partnerships with organizations such as Konza Technoplis, US Embassy, UNDP, Thunderbird Global School of Management, Oracle, GiZ, among others, and has strategic MoUs with ASSEK, KeNIC, Liquid Telekom.

Partners welcomed the win citing it as a crucial milestone in the creation of a culture where leaders hand over the mantle to a new regime after successfully completing their and delivering on their mandate, nurturing leadership and exploring new strengths.

Others elected include: Aly Salim-Vice Chairperson, Mohamood Abdinoor-Secretary General, Jeremy Riro-Treasurer, Martin Oloo- Legal and Membership, Alice Wambui-Technical and Training, Brizan Were-Resource Mobilization.

“We will work with the new team to execute the ACIH Strategy that includes growing our membership to 100 and equipping over 10, 000 youth on Skills development,” she added.

Latest Statistics from the association indicates that Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenyan tech startups still managed to raise Sh21.4 billion in funding in 2020, taking the top spot in the Continent.