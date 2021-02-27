Eldoret marathon preparations in high gear

The Eldoret city marathon, fourth edition, is set to take place on April 11th, 2021 with a budget of Sh.20million.

The first ten positions will be awarded the winners in both men and women categories pocketing Kshs 3.5M. Registration for those intending to take part in this year’s marathon commenced on February 22nd, 2021. The organizers of the event are looking forward to registering over 5000 athletes, both local and international.

Uasin Gishu County Director of sports Henry Mukholwe, said the marathon aims at nurturing upcoming athletes as well as giving talented athletes a platform to showcase their prowess in the region, especially to the upcoming athletes who have no opportunity of competing abroad.

“This marathon has also helped greatly in marketing Uasin Gishu County as the ‘City of Champions,” said Mukholwe.

He added that the city marathon is recognized by the World Marathon Majors (WMM) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) since it has met all the required international standards.

Residents of the county and neighbouring counties will have an opportunity to witness an international event live and not through the screens,” said Mukholwe.

Due to Covid-19, the event was not held last year. Vivian Jerono Kiplagat and Matthew Kisorio were winners of the second edition that was held in 2019.

Preparations for the marathon are on high gear, under the leadership of Governor Jackson Mandago, whose county is the main sponsor.

The county sports director also encouraged talented athletes from all walks of life to register and participate in the mega event which will help them gauge their capability in the athletics field.

