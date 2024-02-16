Eldoret Rally: Ugandan champion Yasin Nasser seeded first in KNRC1

All-Uganda crew of Yasin Nasser and Joseph Kamya will be among the star attractions in this weekend’s Eldoret Rally.

Nasser is no stranger on Kenyan terrain having already entered the Kenyan Safari and Equator Rally on sundry occasions.

Nasser is a two times reigning Uganda rally champion (2019 and 2023) as well as last year’s Tanzania Rally Champion.

Behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally 2, Nasser will take Kenya’s rising star Samman Vohra (Skoda Fabia Rally2) and KNRC Champion Jasmeet Chana Inna Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Nasser landed victory at the SMC Masaka Rally to seal the 2023 Uganda’s National Rally Championship (NRC).

The Moil Rally Team driver also won the Tanzania Rally Championship last year besides being a frontrunner a d initial leader in the FIA African Rally Championship last year.

Nasser’s closest challenger is Samman who was one of the fastest drivers on the KNRC front last year.

Samman’s car is ready well in time for the Western Kenya Motor Club round.

“The objective for the year is to just keep on improving our pace rally by rally. The car has gone through a major strip down and rebuild in readiness for the 2024 season. We are doing Safari and Eldoret presents a good opportunity for us to dust off the cobwebs,” Samman said during scrutineering in Eldoret.

Kenyan Champion Jasmeet also landed in the County of Champions exuding confidence; “We are excited to start of the KNRC series but then again, I must admit that it’ll be hard to fight the Rally 2 cars this year but we shall do our best and focus on strong finishes. Our objective is to retain our championship building on points at every round. We did a small test drive and all looks good.”

Eldoret Rally will feature a total distance of 299km of whuchv139km will be competitive.

The longest competitive stage distance wil be 35.20km while the shortest is 17.14.

The opening stage at Kaptagat is 1.8 km and will be done once while Bugar (17.14 km) will be repeated thrice.

The Ceremonial Start will be on Saturday at the Eldoret Town Hall.

There will be an Over Night Parc Ferme from 17.00hrs 16th Feb 2024 at Rupa Mall and all cars will be parked as directed.

“Parc Ferme will open on 17th Feb 2024 at 06.30hrs for cars to proceed to Eldoret Twon Hall as per road book, where all cars should be in a pre-start Parc Ferme by 07.00hrs and any late arrival will be penalized,” said event organiser Jagjeet Patter.

KENYA NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 1-ELDORET

SEEDED ENTRY LIST

1 #4 Samman Vohra /Alfir Khan (Skoda Fabia Rally2)

2 #100 Yasin Nasser/Joseph Kamya (Ford Fiesta)

3 #1 Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 NAT-B13)

4 #7 Ian Duncan /Jaspal Matharu

(Nissan Patrol P/UP NAT-SPV)

5 #31 Minesh Rathod /Yusuf Shameer

(Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

6 #40 Ghalib Hajee/Riyaz Ismail (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 NAT-B13)

7 #25 Joey Ghose/Kashif Shaikh

(Porsche 911 NAT-Classic)

8 #9 Jose Sardinha/Assad Mghal

(Pajero Mitsubishi NAT- SPV)

9 #50 Khalid Omar /Salim Mohamed

(Subaru Impreza NAT- S)