Eldoret residents petition Police IG over rogue officers

A section of Eldoret residents have petitioned Inspector General (IG) of Police, Hilary Mutyambai, to rein in rogue police officers they claim have turned Covid-19 containment measures as a cash cow to mint money from wananchi.

The residents in their complaint say that the officers demand bribes from those found without the masks and flouting other rules.

Speaking to the press in Eldoret, Mwanzo Estate Nyumba Kumi Chairman, Walter Keya, claimed some police officers were demanding bribes, ranging from Ksh 500 and Ksh1000 from each person found without a face mask.

“We want the IG to intervene and rein in his officers, it is very wrong for the police to turn the CS’s directive to mint money from Kenyans, yet they know the economic challenges the ordinary citizens are going through to put food on the table, clothe and take their children to school,” says Keya.

He has asked the IG to move with speed and tame the police officer’s habit, which he claimed was making their lives harder and frustrating, in their thirst for bribes from those caught without the protective gear.

Keya said that it was unfair for the security officers to follow people into their homes in the name of enforcing the Ministry of Health Covid-19 regulations.

“It is sad that some of the officers go as far as raiding people’s homes in the name of enforcing the health guidelines, and demand bribes from people in the comfort of their homes,” he complained.

He alleged that the officers come at 9.30 pm and arrest hundreds of people walking to their homes and order them to board a police lorry where they are then asked to part with Ksh 500 or Ksh1000 each to be set free, else they will be detained in custody at the central police station.

The most affected estates according to Keya include Mwanzo, Kidiwa, Huruma, Maili Nne and Kahoya in the outskirts of Eldoret town.

Eldoret West Sub-county Commander, Edward Masibo, however, said the police were not expected to arrest and detain people found not wearing face masks in custody since this was a minor offence.

Instead, the officers should be educating and creating awareness to those not observing the Covid 19 protocols to wear protective gear for their safety and that of other members of the public.

He took issue with the rogue officers who he claimed were taking advantage of the ignorance and lack of awareness among the rural folk to demand bribes under intimidation, they would be arrested if they failed to cooperate.

Reacting to the protests from the residents, Masibo directed that no person found not wearing a face mask should be arrested and detained in police custody but instead should be advised to adhere to the Ministry of Health guideline so as to protect him or herself from Covid-19 infection.

“The police officers should not enforce the wearing of face masks to people’s homes at all. What the government said is that everyone must put on a face mask when in a public place such as supermarkets, hospitals, market places, hotels and also while travelling in a public service vehicle,” said Masibo.