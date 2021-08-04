Elect honest and progressive leaders, Kabogo urges Kenyans

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has called upon Kenyans to elect idealistic and corruption free leaders as the country gears up for the 2022 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on #GoodMorningKenya show on KBC Channel 1 TV, Kabogo attributed the high cost of living being experienced in the country to corruption and high debt.

“The biggest problem in this country is corruption. If that could be minimized at the national and county level this country’s growth would go up to 18 per cent a year,” he said

Kabogo, however, said Kenyans have the power to elect responsible leaders through voting wisely and decisively.

“Kenyans need to learn to translate their votes into good leadership. We need people of integrity who can move this country to the next level,” he said

“The reason as to why the economy is performing poorly is because we cannot match what we borrow and how we use our money. The most expensive place to do a Kilometer of tarmac in the whole world is Kenya,” he added

Kabogo also decried the high rate of unemployment that has left many young graduates jobless, saying it should be treated as a matter of great urgency.

“A time is coming when the young unemployed people will no longer be young and they will have had enough. The war will not be tribal anymore, it will be between the haves and have nots,” he stated

The former Governor wondered why the bottom up economic model was being popularized across the country saying it has been in existence through devolution.

“There is no rocket science in defining bottom-up economic model. It has been here with us. Devolution is taking resources to the people in the villages from the national level. Let’s strengthen devolution,” he explained