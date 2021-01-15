Elect leaders based on their development track-record, says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to elect leaders based on their development track-record.

He said gone were the days when leaders were elected because of their tribes.

Speaking Friday in Bomet where he launched various development programmes, Dr Ruto urged his competitors to be ready for a tough race in 2022.

“We will all share with Kenyans what we have done for them and what we plan to do for them. We will challenge each other on issues and ideologies,” he said.

The Deputy President said he will be seeking to be the country’s fifth President in 2022 due to his wealth of credentials.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by Governors Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), MPs Christopher Lang’at (Bomet), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Joyce Korir (Woman Rep, Bomet, Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Dominic Kosgei (Sotik), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Brighton Yegon (Konoin), Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East) and Ronald Tanui (Bomet Central).

Others were Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Vincent Kimose (West Mugirango), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), David Ole Sankok (nominated), Soipan Tuya (Narok), Halima Mucheke (nominated), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo), Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr) and Charles Nyachae (Judge of the East African Court of Justice).

At the same time, Dr Ruto noted that the clamor for the change of the constitution was derailing the government’s development plans.

He said since 2013, Jubilee had endeavoured to fulfill its promises to Kenyans until when the Opposition joined the government.

“Our priority was to change the economic status of ordinary Kenyans. This we did by investing in our infrastructure and social services,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the opposition joining the government marked the start of the end of Jubilee Party “and the killing of its development programmes”.

Dr Ruto said the priority of Kenyans was not the change of the Constitution but economic empowerment.

“Our focus is to attend to the needs of the ordinary people; it is not about the creation of additional positions and seats for a few politicians,” he added.

Said they would not accept the politics of tribe in the country. He noted that that kind of politics had slugged Kenya’s development.

“We are in the era of the kind of politics thy is driven by issues, development agenda and ideologies,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

Mr Murkomen said the new way of doing politics will see Kenyans from poor backgrounds to be included in the decision-making table of our country.

“Ordinary Kenyans must be part of the leadership of Kenya so that we can have uniform development across the country,” he added.

Mr Barchok said even with the political hiccups, they will not tire in rallying behind Dr William Ruto.

“Keep matching forward; do not tire uniting our country,” he observed.

The Bomet Governor said it was ill-advised for the country to waste resources in the review of the constitution when the country is undergoing an economic slump.

“We must know the justification behind the change of the constitution and for whose benefit. If it does not address the aspirations of ordinary Kenyans, we will reject it,” said Prof Chepkwony.

Mr Gachagua said Mt Kenya will not support BBI “because it does not address our issues”.

On his part, Mr Bader said they were united in supporting Dr Ruto in his push to transforming the country.