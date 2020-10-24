Elect leaders with proven track record-Governor Mutua

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader and Presidential aspirant Dr Alfred Mutua has urged Kenyans to elect leaders based on their ability to deliver on pledges.

The Machakos Governor who was speaking while in Mtwapa on Saturday during his meet-the-people tour, dubbed “Mutua Fresh Listening Tours” said he sympathized with the traders in Mtwapa who were evicted to pave way for the expansion of the Mombasa- Malindi road, a promise that is yet to be fulfilled.

Governor Mutua who has expressed interest to vie for president in the 2022 elections said his master plan includes the creation of five million jobs in three years if he becomes President.

“We are tired of leaders who make promises but don’t deliver on them,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mutua cited the Jubilee Government’s pledge to build stadiums as one example of those promises.

Mutua said Kenyans have a chance to decide the future they want by choosing right leaders.

Governor Mutua promised to end marginalisation in the coastal region by fixing biased allocation of government jobs and opportunities.

Dr Mutua is on a two-week-long tour of the coastal region to hold forums with residents whose views, he said, will inform his presidential manifesto.