Elected leaders welcome ODM, PNU partnership ahead of 2022

The Party of National Unity has ratified a memorandum of understanding with the Orange Democratic Party ahead of the 2022 general elections.

PNU Patron Peter Munya says the party will not field a presidential candidate but will field candidates in other positions.

Munya urged the party to seek other partnerships lauding the National Executive Council for passing the resolution.

Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi said Kenyans have come of age and the partnership between ODM and PNU will create a good platform for unity among Kenyans.

He said days of fear mongering and intimidation are long gone even as he urged Kenyans to elect credible leaders.

Muriithi said the current regime has created the infrastructure and space for Kenyans to thrive and the next Government must ensure continuity of the same.

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni said the partnership elicits memories of the grand coalition saying the Government then under President Kibaki and Raila Odinga stabilized the economy as businesses thrived.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna lauded the move saying the two parties have a long history and are best suited to continue with the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the incoming Government must ensure equity in resource distribution as well as address the high cost of living and create jobs for the youth.