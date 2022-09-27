Election losers make political comeback as Ruto unveils cabinet nominees

A number of high-profile candidates who unsuccessfully contested elective seats in the recently-concluded general elections have made a political back after nomination to the Cabinet by President William Ruto.

Some of the big names proposed to be included in Ruto’s new-look Executive are Mithika Linturi, the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Agriculture and Livestock Development. Linturi, also a former Lawmaker, lost his bid to become Meru County Governor in August. He came second to Kawira Mwangaza who won the seat on an Independent party ticket.

Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa also got a political lifeline after losing Kilifi Gubernatorial race to former Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mungaro. The outspoken Jumwa has been rewarded a position in the cabinet having been designated as the next Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action. Prior to the August election, Jumwa broke ranks with her then-parent party ODM to rally behind Ruto’s bid to become President.

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is another high-profile politician who makes a rebound. Kuria will, if confirmed by parliament, take over the leadership and management of affairs in the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry. He unsuccessfully contested to be the next governor of Kiambu County.

Former UDA candidate for Kisii Governor’s seat Ezekiel Machogu is another political player with every reason to smile. The ex-Nyaribari Masaba MP has been nominated by the President to take over from Prof George Magoha in the ministry of education, having lost the battle for Governor to his fiercest rival and former Dagoretti North lawmaker Simba Arati in the race for Governor.

