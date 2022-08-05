Election materials for Isiolo County delivered ahead of elections

Election materials for Isiolo North Constituency have arrived at Isiolo Girls’ High School the constituency tallying centre where they will remain till Monday, when the pallets will be broken to enable the materials be transported to the respective polling stations.

While receiving the materials at the center, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Constituency Returning Officer Jackson Mariach Limaris noted that ballot papers for all elective seats except the presidential have already arrived.

Limaris said security had been heightened at the center ahead of the Tuesday polls.

The Officer In charge of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit in Isiolo Superintendent Stephen Muia noted that only political candidates and party agents are authorized by the IEBC to access the center for now.

Muia also warned members of public against milling around polling stations after voting, asking them to go back home in order to enable those responsible for vote counting and tallying to discharge their mandate devoid of any external interference.