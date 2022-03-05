Elections: CA wants media to strictly observe broadcast rules

The media has a duty to adhere to ethical principles and disseminate accurate, impartial, and balanced coverage, the country’s media regulator has said.

As the country gears up for the August 9 General Elections, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has disclosed that it will keep a close watch over compliance by broadcasters, especially to the Programming Code, that sets the standards for broadcasting services, including coverage of political activities.

While giving emphasis to the importance of upholding press freedom, the regulator asked players in the industry to exercise caution by steering clear of content bordering on hate speech that can easily stir divisions and whip up ethnic tensions.

On this subject, CA, particularly, wants the media to tread cautiously on live broadcasts of political campaigns.

“We shall be keenly monitoring the adherence of broadcasters to the Programming Code that sets the standards for broadcasting services, including coverage of political activities such as the forthcoming elections. We, therefore, urge the broadcasters to refresh their staff on the provisions of this important instrument, particularly at this time of heightened political temperatures” the regulator warned.

Speaking during a capacity-building workshop for journalists, CA Director General Ezra Chiloba challenged media outlets to play their watchdog role by embracing coverage that promotes national cohesion.

“Media is powerful and it will be disastrous if gatekeepers across media lose their oversight role and allow external forces to use it to further their selfish agenda to the detriment of innocent audiences.”

“Indeed, the media carries a huge responsibility to ensure this country goes through the General Elections peacefully and comes out of the process more united and cohesive by exercising responsible journalism,” the CA boss said in a speech read on his behalf by Tom Olwero, the Director Frequency Spectrum Management.

The regulator disclosed that monitoring has been extended to the cyberspaces. CA warns that social media administrators and users propagating hate speech, fake news, and disinformation will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The CA said it was aware of fake social media accounts that have been activated with the sole purpose of spreading false information amid the revelation that a multi-agency team is in place to rein in on the perpetrators.

“We are working with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), and a multi-agency team. We have instruments to ensure we enforce broadcasting and cyberspace regulations. We don’t intend to stifle information but any message that will bring discord or anything disastrous and detrimental to our peace will not be allowed to flow,” Olwero said.

As part of its key mandates, the regulator says the media should sensitize the public on their corresponding obligations of responsible use of the media, particularly social media.

“We look forward to seeing the media play its rightful role in the coming elections by providing fair and balanced reportage and utilizing their platforms to promote peace and harmony during this period” CA appealed.