Electric Vehicle startup BasiGo ready for Nairobi operations

One of Kenya’s first fully electric bus companies, “BasiGo” has announced its launch of its operations in Nairobi.

It’s buses will be among those from several firms that will be contracted to offer services on the new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that will also be linked to the Nairobi Commuter Rail (NCR) system.

BRT Line 1 runs from Limuru-Kangemi-CBD-Imara Daima-Athi River and Kitengela.

Line 2 runs from Rongai-Bomas-Langata Road-CBD-Ruiru-Thika and Kenol.

Line 3, called Chui, runs from Tala-Njiru-Dandora (Juja Road)-CBD-Show Ground (Ngong Road) and Ngong.

Line 4, called Kifaru, is comprised of East and West. The East one runs from Mama Lucy Hospital-Donholm (Jogoo Road)-CBD. The West one runs from CBD- T Mall-Bomas-Karen and Kikuyu.

BRT Line 5, which is also called Nyati, traverses Ridgeways (Kiambu Road)-Balozi (Allsops) and Imara Daima.

