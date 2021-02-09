Electronics supplier Maser mulls Kshs. 33B investment in Africa

Dubai-based electronics supplier, Maser is planning to invest $300 million (Kshs. 33B) for its expansion strategy in key African and Middle Eastern markets starting with Kenya.

The firm has stated that the investment will include LED Tv, air conditioners, washing machines for sale in the middle east and Africa over the next three years as demand for affordable consumer electronics surge.

According to Maser, the ambitious phase of expansion into the larger African market will begin in Kenya where it expects to create jobs.

Maser founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prateek Suri has noted that there has been an increase in demand for affordable television sets as the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay at home.

“We got many inquiries through email for our products in the Kenyan and ultimately, African market. It is our goal to supply affordable and quality electronics products to homes in Africa,” he said.

The company targets to put up warehouses in Kenya which Suri says will be operated by youths who have been affected by job losses as a result of the health pandemic.

Maser has so far done trial sampling for split air conditioners for the Middle East market and Africa.

The firm says due to lockdowns and movement restrictions in Africa and Middle East, there has been increased demand for affordable and quality smart TVs from retail consumers as people at home keep streaming content from digital platforms.

“Working from home has provided us with an opportunity to fine-tune our strategy, evaluate our performance, and develop a roadmap for the future. The past few months presented many businesses with a steep learning curve. For the redistribution market, it will all depend on how sales resume post-COVID,” Suri added.

Similarly, there has been a surge in online sales, and the company expects that to continue as people refrain from going outside and streaming platforms acquire exclusive content for smart TVs.

“Once all lockdowns are lifted, I foresee another huge spike in demand as supply lines have been constrained the past few months. The challenge would be is to fill this dry out gap. This unprecedented situation has forced companies to relook strategies.”