Eleven matches to get 2020/21 NSL season underway this weekend

Newly promoted National super league side Silibwet Leons will begin their debut season against Sony Sugar following the fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation.

The encounter will be one of the eleven fixtures set to kick off the second tier action, two weeks after KPL returned after being cleared by the government.

Silibiwet and Mwatate United earned direct promotion to the NSL after finishing first in Zones B and A respectively and were joined by Soy United who ousted MCF via play offs.

Eldoret based Soy United will battle Nairobi Stima from 3pm at Camp Toyoyo while Mwatate United begin their campaign at home in Wundanyi against Coast Stima.

Shabana will begin their promotion quest against relegated Chemilil Sugar at Chemilil Complex.

National Super League Fixtures 2020/21

Saturday

Chemelil Sugar vs Shabana (Chemelil Complex, 3 pm)

Mwatate United vs Coast Stima (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm)

Nairobi Stima vs Soy United (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm)

Silibwet vs Sony Sugar (Silibwet Grounds, 3 pm)

Sunday

Kibera Black Stars vs MurangaSeal (Ruaraka Grounds, 3 pm)

Modern Coast Rangers vs FC Talanta (Serani Grounds, 3 pm)

Vihiga Bullets vs APS Bomet (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm)

Migori Youth vs Ushuru ( Migori Stadium 3 pm)

Mt. Kenya United vs Fortune Sacco (Camp Toyoyo 3 pm)

Kenya Police vs Kisumu AllStars (Karuturi Grounds 3 pm)