Elgeyo Marakwet becomes third County to reject BBI Bill

Elgeyo Marakwet County on Tuesday became the third County to shoot down the Building Bridged Initiative(BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill.

17 members of the County Assembly voted against the BBI Bill while 15 supported it.

Baringo County was the first to reject the Bill with at least 30 of its members voting to throw out the BBI Bill.

ELGEYO/MARAKWET COUNTY ASSEMBLY REJECTS THE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL, 2020 (BBI).

Nandi County Assembly became the second to reject the Bill last week, Thursday after 23 MCAs rejected the Bill while 13 supported it.

Uasin Gishu County is set to debate on the Bill Tuesday afternoon.

So far, more than 40 counties have debated and endorsed the BBI Bill whose fate now lies with the Parliament.

According to the constitution “If a draft Bill has been approved by a majority of the county assemblies, it shall be introduced in Parliament without delay.”