Elgon Cup: Kenya 15’s target to reclaim title in first leg duel against Uganda

The National 15-aside Rugby team Kenya Simbas is out to reclaim their title when they face the Uganda Cranes this weekend in the first leg of the Elgon Cup tournament at the RFUEA grounds Nairobi.

The team has been in a residential camp in Kakamega preparing for this fixture.

‘’We camped in Kakamega because most of the players in the team play for Kabras Sugar so we decided to camp here instead of going to Nairobi.We last played during the Africa Cup in Uganda and any games that we play we are well prepared despite the time not being enough.The players are up for it’’, Head coach Jerome Paarwaters remarked.

‘’The players are motivated they want to win because Uganda is one step ahead of on the table and we want to play and get back where we should be’’Captain George Nyambu said

The first leg which was earlier scheduled for the 2nd of November was moved to the 9th following a consultative meeting between the Kenya Rugby Union and the Uganda Rugby Union.

The second leg will be held on the 16th of November in Kampala, Uganda.

The Kenya Simbas lost to the Uganda cranes in Kampala last year but managed to run away with the victory in the second leg in Kisumu.

Head Coach Jerome Paarwater has retained the training squad that was active during the preparation for the Rugby Africa Cup.

Kenya Simba’s Squad

1.Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar RFC) 2.Teddy Akala(Kabras Sugar RFC) 3.Hillary Mwanjilwa(Kabras Sugar RFC) 4.Edward Mwaura(Kabras Sugar RFC) 5.Hillary Odhiambo(Kabras Sugar RFC) 6.George Nyambua(Kabras Sugar RFC) 7.Jeanson Misoga(Kabras Sugar RFC) 8.Dan Angwech(Kabras Sugar RFC) 9.Barry Robinson(Kabras Sugar RFC) 10.Alfred Orege(Kabras Sugar RFC) 11.Walter Okoth(Kabras Sugar RFC) 12.Derrick Ashihundu(Kabras Sugar RFC) 13.Eugene Sifuna(Kabras Sugar RFC) 14.Griffin Chao(Kabras Sugar RFC) 15.Ntabeni Dukisa (Kabras Sugar RFC) 16.Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar RFC) 17.Francis Atiti(Menengai Oilers) 18.Abutwalib Wesonga(Menengai Oilers) 19.Elkeans Musonye(Menengai Oilers) 20.Samson Onsomu(Menengai Oilers) 21.Clinton Odhiambo(Menengai Oilers) 22.Beldad Ogeta(Menengai Oilers) 23.Timothy Okwemba(Menengai Oilers) 24.Hibrahim Ayoo(Menengai Oilers) 25.Amos Obae (Menengai Oilers) 26.Tyson Maina(KCB) 27.Michael Wanjala(KCB) 28.Quinto Ongo(Impala RFC) 29.Griffin Musila(KCB) 30.Wilhite Mususi(KCB) 31.Emmanuel Silungi(KCB) 32.Brian Wahinya (KCB) 33.Ernest Obat Kuke (KU Blakblad) 34.Richel Wangila (Kenya Harlequin) 35.Paul Mutsami(Kenya Harlequin)