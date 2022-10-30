Elias Chelimo and Sheila Chepkoech win Standard Chartered Marathon

Former Roma Marathon Champion Elias Chelimo and Sheila Chepkoech won the 2022 edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Elias Chelimo who finished eighth last year was in the leading pack from the start before dropping Wilfred Kirwa Kigen who was his closest rival with five kilometers to go to win the men’s 42km race in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 22 seconds.

Kirwa finished second in 2 hours 10 minutes and 50 seconds ahead of Felix Kangogo who settled for the third position in 2 hours 11 minutes and 08seconds.

Sheila Chepkoech clocked 2 hours 27 minutes and 04 seconds minutes to win the women’s title ahead of Beatrice Cheptoo who settled for silver in 2 hours 28 minutes and 42 seconds with Shyline Toroitich claiming bronze after stopping the clock after two hours, twenty-nine minutes, and thirty-six seconds.

Daniel Ebenyo Simiu won the 21-kilometre race in 1 hour and 50 seconds. Isaia Lasoi and Samuel Naibei finished second and third respectively.

The women’s Half-marathon title went to Evaline Chirchir. Nelly Jeptoo and Edith Chemjor finished second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba who graced the event has called for more concerted efforts in fighting against doping in Kenya, which is threatening to tarnish the country’s image internationally.

Over 20,000 runners took part in this year’s event which started and ended at the Uhuru gardens here in Nairobi.

Over 200 elite athletes, 100 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and 20,000 recreational runners participated in the marathon.

The Marathon featured six race categories: 42km men and women, 21km men and women, 10km men and women, 21km wheelchair men and women, 5km Family Fun Run race and the Corporate Relay Challenge.