Elijah Obebo sworn in as new Kisii County DG

Elijah Obebo, has been sworn in as a new DG in Kisii County.

Obebo served as Chairperson of the County Public Service Board.

The seat for Kisii Deputy Governor fell vacant early this year following the impeachment of Robert Monda in February over abuse of office, violating the constitution and gross misconduct.

Governor Simba Arati in March of 2024, nominated Elijah Obebo for vetting and approval by the County Assembly of Kisii.

53 MCAs out of 70 voted for Monda’s ouster while 15 were against.

The Senate of Kenya later upheld the impeachment of Monda, affirming the decision to remove him from office.

39 Senators voted in favor of the four charges leveled against Monda, while four Senators voted against the charges.