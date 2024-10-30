Elite CAF course for goalkeeper trainers underway in Nairobi

A total of 30 goalkeeper trainers are undergoing a goalkeeping course being conducted by Confederation of African Football, CAF, trainers at Kenya at the Kenya Institute of Special Education.

The training is being led by CAF coach educator Alejandro Hereida. The course which runs until November 1st is expected to impart the trainees with requisite knowledge that will bolster standards of football in the country and more importantly in their respective clubs.

‘The key is education in terms of football and goalkeepers education is one of the important areas’’, Hereida remarked.

‘’Its important for us as we develop the game all the departments of the game are also developing’’, Fkf vice president Doris Petra said.

‘’This is an elite coaching course and its one of the first ones in Africa and it means a lot to the goaklkeepr trainers’’ former goalkeeper Mathew Ottamax reasoned.

‘’What I needed was get more knowledge and become goalkeepers trainers for clubs and even the national team and inspire more goalkeepers’’ Vivian Akinyi opined.