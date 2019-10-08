Eliud Kipchoge eyes to break the Ineos 1.59 challenge

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge left the country Monday night for Austria aboard a private jet ready to redefine the limits of human achievement by breaking the two hour barrier in the Ineos 1.59 challenge.

The race is expected to be held this Saturday in the streets of Vienna with an eight-day window in-case of adverse weather conditions.

Kichoge who is also Olympic marathon champion is scheduled to attempt to run the marathon in under two hours, with the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” funded by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of chemical firm INEOS.

Kipchoge seeks to shatter his own record set last year at the Berlin City marathon of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds.

As part of the ‘NoHumanIsLimited’ campaign, some of the world’s most inspirational people in sport have come together to wish Eliud good luck ahead of the race.

This will be Kipchoge’s second attempt to break the two-hours barrier after coming close in May 2017 in the Nike’s Breaking2 project held at the Monza Formula one track in Italy.