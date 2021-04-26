Eliud Kipchoge back in Kenya, preps for Tokyo marathon

World men’s marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is back in the country after his win at the Mission Marathon in Enschede, Holland.

In the Netherlands, the record holder clocked 2:04:30 to finish first ahead of training partner Jonathan Korir, who timed second in 2:06:40 with Eritrean Goitom Kifle, third in 2:08:00.

The marathon was an Elite-only affair with around 70 invited athletes trying to achieve Olympic qualification times and complete their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, three months away.

All the men’s top 15 finishers achieved the Olympic qualification mark

The NN Mission Marathon was an important challenge for Kipchoge after suffering a rare marathon defeat in London last October.

The 36-year-old, who had previously won 10 straight races, suffered from a blocked ear that affected his breathing and cramp in his hip.

“It’s mission accomplished. Thank you to the great men and women who organized this race in less than 10 days,” Kipchoge said. “It was in a different environment, in the midst of a pandemic to tell people you can still run.

The NN Mission Marathon is accomplished. I can say that I am really happy with today's race, it was a good test before Tokyo. The race was perfect, we were running as one again. I thank the great team who organised this race in less than 10 days. pic.twitter.com/yhQnLh4wkc — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH?? (@EliudKipchoge) April 18, 2021

The race was originally due to take place in Hamburg on 11 April on a closed-loop circuit, but it was announced at the end of March that local Covid-19 restrictions would prevent it from being staged in the German city.

Kipchoge through his Twitter handle said that it was time for recovery work before he could pick up on training again.

In Tokyo, Kipchoge will aim to become just the third man to win back-to-back Olympic marathon titles.

The 36-year-old will be seeking a kick at redemption in Sapporo, Tokyo in the Olympic race scheduled for 7-8 August.

Other Kenyans participating in the marathon include Vincent Kipchumba, World Marathon Championships bronze medallist Amos Kipruto, 2019 Boston Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono, World Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, 2020 Valencia Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir and Ruth Chepngétich.