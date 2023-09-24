Eliud Kipchoge bags his fifth Berlin Marathon title

World record-holder and two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge lived up to his billing as the greatest marathoner of all time winning the 49th edition of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

Kipchoge defended his title in 2 hours, 02 minutes and 41 seconds.

Another Kenyan, Vincent Kipkemboi finished second in his marathon debut ahead of Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele who was also making his first appearance in the race.

In the women’s race, Ethiopian Tigist Assefa shattered the women’s marathon world record, clocking 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds to retain her Berlin Marathon title. Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui was second.

The previous world record of 2 hours 14 minutes 04 seconds was set by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei in 2019 in Chicago.