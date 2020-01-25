Eliud Kipchoge crowned Sports Personality of the Year

7

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year.

He was crowned at the SOYA gala held Friday night at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Kipchoge shrugged off competition from fellow athletes world 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor and Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga to emerge victorious. Hellen Obiri was crowned the Sportswoman of the year.

Obiri had to trounce world 3000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich as well as world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei to win the Female Athlete of the Year award. The event was graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

Others who were feted include Kenya Special Olympics is the Federation of the year, KCB Rugby Club is the Team of the Year Men, Team of The Year Women went to Malkia Strikers.

Paul Bitok is the Coach of the Year. Kakamega High School is the School team of the year-boys, Kwanthanze High School was crowned School team of the year-girls, among others.

