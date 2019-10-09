Eliud Kipchoge holds first run on INEOS Challenge course

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge began his first day in Vienna by running on the challenge course with several of his pacemakers.

Kipchoge who arrived in Vienna on Tuesday, is poised to complete a marathon in less than two hours this weekend when the INEOS 1;59 will be held in Austria.

He will be seeking to shatter his own record set last year at the Berlin City marathon of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds.

This will be Kipchoge's second attempt to break the two-hours barrier after coming close in May 2017 in the Nike's Breaking2 project held at the Monza Formula one track in Italy.

The pace makers include Ethiopian teenager Selemon Barega who won a silver medal in the 5000m in the World championships, Justus Kimutai, 2013 IAAF World Cross Country Silver medalist Ronald Kwemoi and Lopez Lomong of USA among others. Also Read Victorious Kenyan athletics team jets back from Qatar Meanwhile, Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph has announced that the company will change the M-Pesa logo for seven days to give the telecommunication company a unique window in history to support the great marathoner, and to equally empower Kenyans in supporting Kipchoge. Also Read World marathon champion Kipchoge in Austria for INEOS challenge “We are honoured to renew our commitment with Eliud Kipchoge and to support him as he races against time. As part of our support, we will be empowering any Kenyan across the country to stream the challenge for free, wherever they are, with the advantage of our strong network and wide coverage. For every Kenyan, Kipchoge is a reflection of our resilience and determination as he has taken on challenge after challenge,” said Michael Joseph, CEO, Safaricom Also Read Eliud Kipchoge eyes to break the Ineos 1.59 challenge The company has promised its subscribers a free SMS line to send congratulatory messages to the World’s greatest marathoner. They will also get free bundles to stream INEOS1:59 on YouTube. Remember to tune to KBC Channel One this Saturday for live updates.

