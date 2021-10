Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge who is in Paris to take part in a marathon against the public to mark 1000 days to the next Olympics, was invited by Paris Saint-Germain to watch their league match against Lille last night. Kipchoge met PSG striker Kylian Mbappé, who presented him with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt with his name on the back.Kipchoge and Mbappe also exchanged boots and running shoes during their encounter.

Related